FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. FRMO has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

Get FRMO alerts:

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.