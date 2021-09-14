Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00003093 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $57.71 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.