Function X Price Reaches $0.71 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $61.03 million and $13.92 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
