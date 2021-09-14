Fusible Market Cap Hits $123,080.17 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $123,080.17 and $4,460.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00081713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00120183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00170113 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00369324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.80 or 0.07124694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.00926061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

