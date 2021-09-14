FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

