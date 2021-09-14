FY2021 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Cut by Analyst (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

