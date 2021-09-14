FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Issued By B. Riley

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $22.55 on Monday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

