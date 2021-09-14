GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

