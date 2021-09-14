GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get GDS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in GDS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.