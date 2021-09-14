General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,657 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

