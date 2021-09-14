Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.