Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “
Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 144,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,686. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
