Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 400 at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £44.81 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 535.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

