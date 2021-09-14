Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 172,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

