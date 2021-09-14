Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $83.71

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.71, but opened at $85.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $86.04, with a volume of 3,589 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

