Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after acquiring an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 412,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93.

