Goodwin PLC (GDWN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 102.24 on October 8th

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 102.24 ($1.34) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,268 ($42.70) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,075.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,037.23. Goodwin has a 1-year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £251.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.