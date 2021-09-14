Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (GSF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on October 8th

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSF opened at GBX 113.01 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.63. The firm has a market cap of £312.16 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

