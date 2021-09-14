Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,665. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Granite Construction by 68.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 70.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

