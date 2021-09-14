Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 360.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 90,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 70,736 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,393 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $354,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

