Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

