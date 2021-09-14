Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,277. The stock has a market cap of $311.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

