Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,226,391. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.
Green Globe International Company Profile
