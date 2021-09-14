Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,119,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,226,391. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.