Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

