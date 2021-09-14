Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter worth $208,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

GES opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

