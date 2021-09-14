Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.