Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 487,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in MetLife by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9,873.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

