Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

