Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.12.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

