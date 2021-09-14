Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 750 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.