Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 15,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 45,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.