Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. 15,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 45,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

