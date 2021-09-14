GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.66

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $49.36 million and $11.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001614 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,568,015 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

