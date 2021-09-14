Handshake (HNS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $592,384.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $133.22 million and $592,384.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,295.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.30 or 0.07279603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00392661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.72 or 0.01361564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00123611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00577738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.74 or 0.00480704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00348966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006749 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,450,785 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.