Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) to Issue GBX 0.37 Dividend

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.13. The company has a market capitalization of £521.18 million and a PE ratio of 20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

