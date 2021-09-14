Hathor (HTR) Price Tops $0.91

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $163.99 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

