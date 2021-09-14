HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of HCA opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

