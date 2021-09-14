Head-To-Head Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.34 -$350,000.00 $1.00 18.69 Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.48 $14.57 million $0.84 15.44

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 89.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 3.87% 0.84% 0.47% Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Retail Properties of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retail Properties of America 0 4 0 0 2.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Retail Properties of America on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

