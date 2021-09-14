Head to Head Review: Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) vs. Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort $184.41 million 6.35 $23.68 million $1.25 50.40

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Monarch Casino & Resort, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Monarch Casino & Resort 0 0 2 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 17.98% 13.93% 8.04%

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features slot and video poker machines; table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge and a poker room. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features casino space, slot machines, table games, buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

