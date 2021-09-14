Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.