Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.89% of Helmerich & Payne worth $137,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.