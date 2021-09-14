Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HESAY stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.91. 28,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,602. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

