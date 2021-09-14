Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

HESAY stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.91. 28,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,602. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.