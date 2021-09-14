Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.39. 2,735,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

