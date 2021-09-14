High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HITI opened at $7.70 on Monday. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Equities research analysts expect that High Tide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

