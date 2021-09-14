Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth $19,848,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,860,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

FLYW stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,633. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.