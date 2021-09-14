Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 1.2% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.