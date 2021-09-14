Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 121.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. 21,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,434. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.