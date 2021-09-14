Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,400 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Discovery by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 288,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Discovery by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 181,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

