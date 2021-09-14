HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 290,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $3,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $2,929,000. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.