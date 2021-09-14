HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 196,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

