HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

