HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 32,698 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IAMGOLD worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 45.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 509,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

